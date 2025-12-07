The Lotus Esprit S1 Is Back As The V8-Powered, Carbon-Fiber-Bodied Encor Series 1 Restomod

The S1 Lotus Esprit is one of the best-looking cars ever penned by human hands, but later models just got a little... worse. With Lotus refocusing on EVs and SUVs, it seemed like we'd never get to return to those halcyon days of Giugiaro-designed hard-edged Lotii. Now, though, the similarly-disappointed enthusiasts at Encor Design are looking to revive the S1 Esprit with all the trappings of modern supercardom — and the V8 engine from the later S4 Esprit.

See, the Encor Series 1 is a restomod, but not of the S1 Esprit you'd expect. Instead, this is actually a full rebody of those later twin-turbo V8 models — Encor even requires a V8 car as a donor on which to work its magic. That magic includes a carbon-fiber monocoque, lowered suspension, a fully redone interior, and enough engine work to hit 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Not that you'll likely experience any of those horses, though: Encor is promising to make just 50 cars.