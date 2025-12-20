The First Car With Sliding Doors Wasn't A Minivan (It Was A Sports Car)

The sliding side door is arguably one of the minivan's most recognizable features. While highly functional, this design also resulted in a driver immediately losing cool points, instantly being labeled as a soccer parent. It didn't help that early minivans sure were weird. This stigma is why many still choose an SUV over a minivan, alongside its sportier look that still retains much of the same functionality. However, the sliding door didn't start with the minivan. It was available decades before, in a unique American sports car.

With a body made from fiberglass (which was nearly unheard of at the time) and doors that pushed forward into the fender, the 1954 Kaiser Darrin 161 was the result of Howard Darrin's automotive design experience in both Europe and the U.S. The visual standout feature, the doors, featured no mechanism like a conventional handle on the interior. They relied on a hook to latch them in place.

During WWII, American soldiers had been exposed to smaller and sportier vehicles abroad. This went counter to the designs American automakers were churning out, which focused on big bench seat cars with large engines. Once service members returned, there was a call for a U.S. equivalent to the European designs. Plus, the early '50's gave way to iconic models like the Corvette. While the very first Chevrolet Corvette had debuted a year before the Kaiser Darrin, the unique sports car had been in the works for several years prior and was meant to compete for the same customers. Unfortunately, things for the Kaiser Darrin didn't quite go as planned.