These Are The Cars You Would Pardon From Public Criticism

The '96-'99 Ford Taurus.

I had a '97 in red. They were comfortable, got reasonable mileage for the time, and were generally cheap to maintain and repair. They got all sorts of flak for reliability problems that were largely solved before the '96s even came out, particularly on transmissions. If you just did a drain and refill on the transmission periodically, they held up well. I did that near yearly because the mercon needed to do it cost ~$25. General failure stats showed that changing fluid every 3-4 years led to long life.

And then there was the style issue. Yes, a little weird. But not the same boring design everyone else had. And in some cases, it was very inspired. The absurd-looking dash control pod seemed just stupid at first. But then you found out after driving one for a few hours that the buttons were laid out in paths that your hand naturally followed (arcs, not straight lines), and there were little details in the design that gave tactile feedback as well (ie, the ridge that the radio buttons sat atop) that made it so that operating the controls was intuitive and easy and could easily be done without taking your eyes off the road – all long before moving many of those controls to the steering wheel became common.

(not mine pictured, rather one from a coworker who is selling theirs – I sold mine over a decade ago, but it was still running strong at 25 years old last I heard)