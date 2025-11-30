GM Nearly Shut Down The Corvette Program, And Ford May Have Accidentally Saved It

In January 1953, General Motors' annual Motorama show enjoyed swarms of onlookers trying to glimpse the stunning polo white sports car called the "Chevrolet Corvette." A few years earlier, GM Styling chief Harley Earl had wanted to steal the youth market from the European sports car brands with a domestic competitor that would cost $1,300 to $1,800. After seeing Naugatuck Chemical's Alembic-1 fiberglass sports car beauty, he was on an inspired warpath. The resulting "Project Opel" became the Corvette we know and love.

Ex-Rolls-Royce engineer Maurice Olley designed the Corvette's independent front suspension. Legendary chief Chevrolet engineer Ed Cole modifed Chevrolet's ubiquitous "stove-bolt" inline-6 engine into something interesting. Novice designer Bob McLean designed the rest of the car (his first!). The final product was a swooping, low-slung beauty with glass-reinforced plastic bodywork.

But, as exciting as the "plastic fantastic" looked, its body was writing checks its performance couldn't cash. First, it only came with a two-speed automatic transmission. Can you imagine Corvettes being automatic-only? Also, though its "Blue Flame Six" was blessed with higher compression, a hotter cam, and triple sidedraft carbs, it still only made 150 hp. Even worse, the sole body style available was a convertible.

Perhaps most tragically, the 1953 Corvette cost $3,498. The public that had been excited about this American sports car suddenly didn't know what to make of it. Was it a sporty-ish cruiser for wealthy execs? And so, the 300 1953 Corvettes Chevy built were a tough sell. So tough, that less than 200 were sold between its introduction in June and the end of 1953. But saviors can come from unlikely places, even competitors. If it hadn't been for the Ford Thunderbird, GM would likely have put the Corvette out to pasture.