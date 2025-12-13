Should You Replace Your Car's Serpentine Belt When Replacing The Alternator?

The short answer here is that yes — in most cases — you should replace your car's serpentine belt when replacing the alternator. The issue isn't so much that the two components are part of the same system, although they are. There's a well-known wrenching principle at work here.

Consider a situation where you need to replace a worn or broken part, but the only way to access that component is by removing another part that's still operational. Many times, it makes sense to go ahead and replace the first part, since you've already gone to the effort to remove it. That's exactly what's going on under the hood of most internal-combustion cars, which do, in fact, require you to remove the serpentine belt to remove the alternator.

There are exceptions, of course. The basic job of an alternator and serpentine belt is to change the mechanical power of the engine into electricity, which is then used to run the vehicle's electric systems and keep the battery charged. So-called mild hybrids rely on a different setup, with an integrated starter generator, to do the same thing. However, while you don't have to worry about having an alternator go bad or snapping a belt with a mild hybrid, they can be a lot more expensive to repair. Just replacing a new mild hybrid battery can cost $1,500 or more.