If You Drive This Type Of Car In Colorado, You'll Now Need Snow Chains

The state of Colorado has long required commercial trucks to chain up during storms on highways, especially on the I-70 Mountain Corridor, a stretch of road particularly dangerous during the winter. Just a few days ago, the interstate saw two separate 20-car and 30-car pileups just 15 minutes apart. Now, according to a new set of traction law updates, everyday vehicles are also expected to follow truckers' example.

Any two-wheel drive (2WD) vehicle — front- or rear-wheel drive — traveling on I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison from September 1 through May 31 must carry a set of snow chains or an approved traction device. The requirement doesn't mean drivers must drive with chains for that entire period. Instead, they must be ready to use them whenever the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) or Colorado State Patrol (CSP) activates the Passenger Vehicle Traction or Chain Laws during inclement weather.

A large portion of winter closures and backups stem from unprepared passenger cars that lose traction on grades or become stuck in sudden snow squalls. When the weather deteriorates, truckers are accustomed to pulling over and chaining up. 2WD vehicles are now expected to follow a similar protocol.