At $59,500, Is This 1997 Lotus Esprit V8 A Legendary Deal?

According to its ad, today's Nice Price or No Dice Esprit has 24,000 miles on the clock and already one engine rebuild under its belt. That might not bode well for future longevity, but we'll still have to decide if its price makes it a short-term bargain.

Several years ago—pre-pandemic, in fact—I was tasked to judge the Jaguar class at the Dana Point Concours. Over lunch, one of my co-judges explained to me that he had gotten into Jags after the market for his previous passion, Ford Model As, had bottomed out. He was (and remains) a good bit older than I, and explained that the reason for the drop in interest was that people who had grown up with the cars were now dying off and the younger spate of enthusiasts lacked that connection. That was an epiphany moment for me as I suddenly realized the generational nature of car collecting.

Such a thought could influence the decision regarding the 1960 Imperial Crown Southampton coupe we looked at last Friday, and its $23,500 price tag. How many of us grew up around extravagant cars like that Imperial? I know, I didn't. Regardless of age, we all seemed to appreciate the massive Mopar at that asking price, giving it a solid 65% Nice Price win.