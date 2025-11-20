I'm Having Trouble Finding Something Better Than My GTI! What Car Should I Buy?

Alex is from Atlanta and is having a hard time justifying any purchase, as well as giving up is aging 2011 VW GTI. He wants something just as quick, but with better MPGs, upgraded tech and ideally somewhat unique. With a budget up to $60,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

Long time reader, first time writer.

My wife has been subtly hinting it's time for a new car for... quite some time. Apparently she's not a fan of upholstery falling from the ceiling of a car?

I've owned two cars in my adult life. A 2-door manual Acura RSX, bought new in 2001, and a 2-door manual Volkswagen GTI, bought new in 2011. So I tend to buy a new car, keep it for a decade, then buy something else new.

Unfortunately I'm having a hell of a time finding a car that meets my stringent criteria: Any new car has to be strictly better in every way than my old car, or else I feel like an idiot for spending money on something that's a sidegrade at best. Even when my old car is falling apart.

- Four Doors (Sedan, Hatchback, or Wagon) with Enough Room to Baby

- Not Slower than a 2011 GTI

- Not Worse Handling than a 2011 GTI

- Not Worse Fuel Efficiency than a 2011 GTI

- Preferably Manual, but I get that's a stretch in 2022 unfortunately

- New

- A little quirky or uniquely stylish (I love the plaid seats in the GTI)

- I love a good deal. I can spend up to $60k, but if I can spend less or get some crazy discount, I'm excited by that. I'm still in the dreamland that cars are $25k like my GTI was.

- I feel like if I'm buying a car in 2022, it should probably have stop-and-go adaptive cruise control for the Atlanta gridlock

- Will last me for the next decade (ideally without the ceiling upholstery falling down like in this GTI)

It's time for an upgrade though... And I think I'm willing to make some compromises. It can be gas, electric (but no Teslas) , hybrid whatever....Please help!

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $60,000, ideally less

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Upgraded tech, good performance, somewhat reliable

Doesn't want: A Tesla