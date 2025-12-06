Jeep Owners Complain The Most About These Common Problems
As a car owner, dealing with vehicle problems is almost inevitable. A lot of things, from mechanical or electrical faults to environmental factors, can cause issues over time. Often, it's simply wear and tear. But in some cases, the problems you encounter are tied to the brand itself.
Jeep is one of those brands you'll have to pay attention to. While it is widely respected for its versatile and rugged off-road vehicles, it doesn't seem to really stand out in reliability. Over the years, certain recurring problems have become closely associated with its vehicles, especially popular models like the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee.
To understand these issues better, we reviewed complaints shared across Jeep forums and reports compiled on platforms like CarComplaints. Based on what owners are saying, several problems consistently stand out. So if you own a Jeep, there's a good chance you've experienced at least one of these or heard other owners talk about them. With that said, here are the common problems Jeep owners complain the most about.
Abnormal oil consumption
Excessive oil consumption can be caused by many factors, such as leaking gaskets, worn piston rings, or even the engine design. For many Jeeps that are plagued with this issue, the 2.4L Tigershark engine has been labelled the culprit. Some customers report losing a quart of oil every 1,000 miles, which most would consider highly inefficient and expensive.
This problem affects the fifth-generation Jeep Cherokee, second-generation Jeep Compass, and first-generation Renegade. Despite the host of complaints, the company initially maintained that the oil consumption was normal, and this eventually led to a class action lawsuit. Later, the FCA released Customer Satisfaction Notifications clarifying that the issue was caused by the Interactive Deceleration Fuel ShutOff (IDFSO) software. Basically, the IDFSO stops fueling during deceleration, but this can create a vacuum that pulls oil into the cylinder, increasing oil consumption.
While the issue was fixed for some vehicle owners, others still complain that they have trouble getting it resolved. One owner commented, "Following up 8 months later and numerous oil consumption tests over and over. I still do not have a resolution to my car losing oil."
The death wobble
Imagine cruising on the highway or along a dirt road, and suddenly your steering wheel starts to shake so violently that it feels like it's going to be ripped from your hands. This strange and scary issue is known as "the death wobble."And while it is not exclusive to the brand, many Jeep models suffer from this issue, especially the Jeep Wrangler.
The death wobble affects cars that have solid front axles, but there are many things that could trigger it, from worn suspension components to poor alignment and uneven tire pressure. These factors can determine how easy or difficult it is to fix the issue, but many drivers still report struggling to find a permanent solution. One driver, while reporting the issue, stated, "I go in for inspection on suspension and was told all is fine and to replace the steering gearbox. I do. It doesn't fix nothing". Another reported changing the sway bar links, brakes, and steering dampener, with still no resolution.
ZF 9-Speed Transmission Problems
When Jeep introduced the ZF 9-speed transmission in 2014, it was expected to offer cutting-edge technology and ultimately enhance the driving experience. But it didn't take long before it started amassing complaints and warranty claims.
From unexpected shifts to neutral to sudden shutdowns and power loss, this component has been a source of headaches. The problem was initially found on the 2014 to 2015 Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Renegade models, and attributed to a manufacturing defect. Although a recall was issued, the problem didn't go away. Even subsequent model years, from 2016 to 2019, have been found with the same issue.
Ever since, owner reports have reiterated how troublesome it is. For the 2015 Jeep Cherokee, Car Complaints reports over 400 complaints regarding the transmission alone. The situation isn't far off on the Jeep Renegade. One Renegade Sport owner complained in 2021 that his ZF 9-speed transmission had not worked correctly since the 1st day he bought it new in July 2015.
Unexpected engine shutdown
Some Jeep models have been notorious for experiencing engine shutdowns. It's unclear what the cause of these shutdowns is, but reports suggest that it is linked to other component defects. An owner who complained about this issue on his Jeep Compass was informed by the dealer that it was a safety feature to prevent damage to the engine.
Another owner describing a similar issue stated, "...my 2018 Jeep Compass engine would seize while I was driving. It would shut off and automatically put on the parking brake. I would no longer be able to accelerate, I'd lose power steering, and then it would struggle to restart."
Engine shutdowns could be due to many things, like engine overheating or lack of fuel, but in 2022, when Jeep issued a recall for this issue, the company highlighted that the root cause of the shutdown was unknown. It was, however, linked to the transmission control module and auxiliary hybrid control processor, which could be fixed through an updated software calibration. This recall coverage was restricted to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. As a result, many other Jeep owners continue to show frustration over this dangerous defect and how it can be remedied.
Defective window regulator
Having defective window regulators can be such a pain. When your car windows are bad, you have to contend with security issues, weather concerns, and structural integrity problems. On many Jeep models, this issue seems persistent and difficult to remedy. The most affected vehicles, however, are the 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty models.
With complaints pouring in from several owners, the company eventually responded by extending the warranty period for the affected Liberty cars to seven years from the original warranty date. Unfortunately, since many owners were unable to get their vehicles fixed under the warranty, they end up having to fix or replace these parts themselves.
Even when replaced, however, many owners found that the replacement parts were just as problematic. One owner sharing his frustration said, "At the beginning of the month, my window regulator broke for the fifth time! I called Chrysler, and of course, they won't do a damn thing. I've been replacing these things every year. Hundreds of dollars, cold rides to work on the highway, and they do nothing."
Infotainment issues
Jeep's Uconnect is the central hub for its vehicles, controlling car settings, Bluetooth, navigation, etc. It serves as the infotainment system in most modern models, and while it's an innovative and useful feature, it has generated numerous complaints from owners.
Many Jeep owners have reported recurrent issues with the Uconnect, including freezing, failure to connect, and severe, persistent lag. For these reasons, navigating with the platform, especially on a daily basis, can be very frustrating. These complaints have surfaced on Jeep Wrangler forums, and some owners have found that the problem may be linked to the auxiliary battery and, therefore, recommend having this part replaced with aftermarket options.
It didn't help when Jeep initiated an over-the-air software update for the UConnect in October 2025. This update created its own set of problems, causing cars to lose power when driving. This issue primarily affected 2023-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles. Even though Stellantis quickly canceled the software rollout, the damage had already been done for many owners.
Water leaks
If you're a Jeep owner, you've probably come across the notorious water leak issue that shows up on several models. Several owners report having water leaks from the dome light, but some owners also report water leaks through the side door. Unfortunately, this problem starts to occur pretty early into their purchase. Some reports mention leaks a few days after purchase, while others experience it a few months later. It is also not restricted to any model. Owners of the Jeep Wrangler, Patriot, and Liberty have reported this issue.
In one Wrangler forum, an owner shared: "Had this issue in our 2011 Wrangler JK unlimited. After three years and 40k miles and multiple trips, the water leak was so bad my carpets got moldy and water was going behind the dash, shorting out the radio."
There are many factors that could contribute to this issue, but the design of the vehicles is likely a major factor. Many Jeeps use removable front tube doors, which allow water and moisture to seep in more easily. Both hardtops and softtops may also cause increased leaks due to their material build or mode of installation. In other cases, it could be dilapidated seals or clogged cowls. Either way, if you have this problem, paying attention to the source of the leak would help you address it quick.
Battery issues
Jeep has also gotten a bunch of battery-related complaints, especially on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles. The plug-in hybrid engine on this model has been the source of major concern. Recently, Jeep issued a recall covering 2021-2023 models. This recall was prompted by the risk of battery-related fires after the company received reports of fires originating from these vehicles and two resulting injuries.
However, even prior to this, Jeep owners had been complaining about battery drainage. Sharing his experience, an owner stated: "I purchased a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe about two weeks ago, but every time I leave my vehicle plugged in for too long, the 12V battery gets completely drained. As a result, I'm unable to start my car if I leave it charging overnight. I've already taken my vehicle to the dealership twice, but they are unable to identify the issue."
This issue is not limited to Wranglers, as Cherokee owners have also raised a bunch of battery-drainage complaints. However, this problem appears to be limited to recent models.