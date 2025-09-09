The 4 Things To Check If Your Car Is Wet Inside After It Rains

It's never great when you find dampness in your car. Not only is it uncomfortable and unsightly, but if it's left it could easily damage your car's interior, and it can smell pretty nasty too. So finding the cause is of paramount importance, but that's sometimes easier said than done. Although, a solid place to start would be ruling out some of the more common causes that can affect a wide range of different cars. Typically, if your car's getting wet inside after it rains, it'll usually be down to door seals or drainage channels, but it could just as easily be a failed heater core or door card membrane.

The good news is that most of these issues can often be diagnosed and fixed yourself with nothing more than a little patience. If you're struggling, though, it's probably worth seeking professional help to solve the issue before your interiors get trashed and moldy. While we've probably all had to clean some nasty messes out of our cars in the past, no-one wants to be dealing with damp and mold.

A top tip is, rather than waiting for rainfall, sit inside the car and have a helper run a hose gently over the roof and windows. This way you can spot drips as they roll in and confirm whether your suspicions about the source are correct or not. To give you a head start, these are some of the more common sources of those annoying drips and leaks.