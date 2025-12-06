GM Issues Recalls For Missing Manuals You Probably Won't Read Anyway

Speaking of online, that's the only way you can get the manual for the Cadillac Vistiq, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Unfortunately, 94 of them did not get their manuals downloaded to them, according to NHTSA. The infotainment system was supposed to be set to a "transport mode" when they left the factory, prompting it to download the latest version of the online manual on the way to the dealer. This setting also prepares the vehicle for owners to log in to the myCadillac app upon delivery.

As with most software issues, the solution is to reboot the infotainment system, which prompts it to download the manual again. This can be done manually by pressing and holding the Call-End/Mute button for 15 seconds. The system also reboots automatically after 24 hours of accumulated driving time, so many Vistiqs are already fixed without the owner ever knowing there was a problem. However, GM decided to recall all potentially affected vehicles just to make sure they have their manuals installed.

While these manuals won't teach you how to drive a manual transmission (even though some do), it's good to have this information available. I'm not recommending reading them cover-to-cover unless you want to fall asleep, but they're a great reference, and technical writers have put countless hours into making them complete, accurate, and concise (source: me, a former technical writer). They can also teach you about features you may not have been aware of. I didn't even know about my Ford Transit camper van's auto hold feature for the first year I owned it until I stumbled across it in the manual while looking for something else. Now I use it anytime I'm driving in traffic. So, follow the acronym RTFM, which means "Read the Friendly Manual," because F couldn't possibly stand for anything else.