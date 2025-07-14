Subaru's AVH Feature Explained: What It Does And How To Disable It

Subaru loves quirky additions to its cars, and if you've driven a newer Subaru, chances are that you've seen a mysterious button labeled "AVH" near the gear selector. Maybe you even pressed it by accident and thought you broke something when the car refused to creep forward at a stoplight. Worry not. AVH stands for Auto Vehicle Hold, and it's one of those features that sounds boring but actually makes daily driving a little easier. Unless it doesn't, in which case you might want to shut it off.

AVH is Subaru's take on the automatic brake hold function. When it's active, the system holds the brakes for you after you come to a complete stop. You can take your foot off the brake pedal, and the car stays put. Tap the gas, and it releases. It's a simple idea aimed at easing stop-and-go traffic, hill starts, and long stoplights without wearing out your ankle. It uses the cars Vehicle Dynamics Control and electronic parking brake to operate and is different from the traditional Hill Hold Assist, which only holds the car stationary for a couple of seconds so that it doesn't roll back on a hill start or incline.