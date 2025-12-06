Watch The Trailer For FortNine's Round-The-World Motorcycle Race Documentary
Canadian motorcycle retailer FortNine has, for years now, been putting out some of the best motorcycle videos anywhere — bar none. Folks in the comments have long begged the company's video team to go make something bigger and better, and now that bigger and better project is finally here: A feature-length documentary about hosts Ryan Kluftinger and Connor Bondlow (yes, 45 has a real name) trying to break the global circumnavigation world record astride two Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally motorcycles. It's called "Yalla Habibi," and it's available for preorder right now before its release later this month.
The pair rode over 13,000 miles in under 19 days, but Kluftinger and Bondlow weren't the only two on the bikes. They also carried documentary filmmaker Edwin El Bainou on the back of one of the Multistradas in order to capture the feat in real time — and it was truly real time, without allowances for sleep or rest. The trio covered Vancouver to Miami, Lisbon, Istanbul, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangkok, Singapore, Perth, Sydney, Anchorage, and back all in that 19-day limit.
We've been waiting for this for a while
Kluftinger had teased the project earlier, in a review video about the Multistrada V4 Rally, and showed a quick little taste of the documentary's footage. This trailer finally gives us a fuller look, showing the route and some clips from the road. According to Kluftinger's omnipresent whiteboard, the crew crossed the U.S. in less than three days, the EU in even less time, and got the majority of their sleep on planes between riding stints. Suddenly, an iron butt doesn't seem so tough.
"Yalla Habibi" comes out on December 27th, and can be preordered right now for $9.99 (I've had my order in since I first saw the trailer). FortNine also put together a cinematic premiere in Vancouver on December 22nd, so get your tickets for that here if you're in the area — and, if you do, please don't spoil anything for me before the 27th. I've been looking forward to this for a long time.