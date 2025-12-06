Watch The Trailer For FortNine's Round-The-World Motorcycle Race Documentary

Kluftinger had teased the project earlier, in a review video about the Multistrada V4 Rally, and showed a quick little taste of the documentary's footage. This trailer finally gives us a fuller look, showing the route and some clips from the road. According to Kluftinger's omnipresent whiteboard, the crew crossed the U.S. in less than three days, the EU in even less time, and got the majority of their sleep on planes between riding stints. Suddenly, an iron butt doesn't seem so tough.

"Yalla Habibi" comes out on December 27th, and can be preordered right now for $9.99 (I've had my order in since I first saw the trailer). FortNine also put together a cinematic premiere in Vancouver on December 22nd, so get your tickets for that here if you're in the area — and, if you do, please don't spoil anything for me before the 27th. I've been looking forward to this for a long time.