What Are Your Grievances With The Auto Industry Today?
While "Seinfeld" character Frank Costanza conceived Festivus as a holiday in blatant opposition ot the cultural consumerism of Christmas, it doesn't mean we can't have our grievances with corporate entities for their wares. For many of us, cars are both a passion and a necessary means of transportation. It's easy to feel like a fanatic in a captive audience, with no opportunity to vent your frustrations and get a meaningful response.
What are your grievances with the auto industry today? It could be with a specific manufacturer or the direction of automotive production and retail as a whole. Do you think that automakers should broaden their standard color options? Are you frustrated that dealers won't let you lease a new car even though the model itself is years old? Are you tired of being priced out of buying a new car and stuck with a lease or a certified pre-owned vehicle? Let us hear about it!
Tone down the puddle lights
One of my grievances with automakers is the proliferation of ornamental puddle lights. Don't get me wrong. Puddle lights are a handy feature for climbing in and out of your car, especially if you've parked in a dark, poorly-lit area. However, car manufacturers have taken it upon themselves to turn puddle lights into a flashy branding opportunity. It's difficult to describe a manufacturer's logo being projected onto the ground below as anything other than gaudy. For the low, low price of $340, Porsche even allows customers to option puddle light projectors with a shift-pattern design on their new manual 911 Carrera T. While you can judge the people who purchase this option, why should it even be an option in the first place?
Please air your grievances in the comments section below. I promise that I won't force you to complete a feat of strength before you can hit the submit button.