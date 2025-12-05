While "Seinfeld" character Frank Costanza conceived Festivus as a holiday in blatant opposition ot the cultural consumerism of Christmas, it doesn't mean we can't have our grievances with corporate entities for their wares. For many of us, cars are both a passion and a necessary means of transportation. It's easy to feel like a fanatic in a captive audience, with no opportunity to vent your frustrations and get a meaningful response.

What are your grievances with the auto industry today? It could be with a specific manufacturer or the direction of automotive production and retail as a whole. Do you think that automakers should broaden their standard color options? Are you frustrated that dealers won't let you lease a new car even though the model itself is years old? Are you tired of being priced out of buying a new car and stuck with a lease or a certified pre-owned vehicle? Let us hear about it!