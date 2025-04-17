I'm Tired Of Leasing And I Want A Used Car With Fresh Tech! What Car Should I Buy?

Tod lives in Connecticut and is tired of the leasing cycle. Has a Mazda CX5 that is about to be turned in. He wants to pivot to buying something around $25,000 that is similar in size, reliable and has similar features. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

Sick of Leasing

I have been in the Lease grind for years. I will admit that I am a bit spoiled and like getting "new cars" with all the bells and whistles for a monthly payment less than buying. My current lease (Mazda CX5) is up soon and I have decided to not lease any more. My requirements are pretty simple:

Safe – I drive my daughter around all the time

Roomy – Hatch or SUV, similar size to CX5

Easy and Inexpensive to maintain

Price – under $25,000

The bells and whistles I don't want to live without:

Apple Car Play

Push Button Start

Heated Seats

I Guess I could buy out the lease as it's at the price point, but is there anything better or cheaper? I'm open to anything from a gas car to electric, but I like things on the "techy" side.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $25,000

Location: Stamford, Connecticut

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Reliable, nice features, good value

Doesn't want: Something with too much maintenance