Automotive Streaming Platform 'Driven' To Launch In 2026

Every creator I've ever known has complained about the algorithm, the mysterious and top-secret methods by which YouTube and other platforms decide what videos to suggest and promote to viewers over others. It forces them to make content for the algorithm, not the viewers, which prevents creators from pursuing topics that may interest their fans but are less popular to the general public. To be successful and profitable, creators must appeal to the mainstream, and a deep dive into the manufacturing process of the curved rear quarter windows of the AMC Pacer would only interest a small, niche audience (like me).

YouTube will also demonetize or even remove content it doesn't like, making all the hard work of creating that video worth nothing. Dangerous and illegal street racing videos would make sense to penalize, but lately, YouTube seems to have expanded its "harmful or dangerous content policy" to include legal track driving or racing videos, and even junkyard walkarounds and rebuilds of crashed cars, a major blow to all the channels that built themselves on such content. TK's Garage explains this situation in more detail. And don't even get us started on all the AI slop channels competing with legitimate human creators.

A similar formula to Driven's that has worked before is Nebula, an independent streaming service started by a group of creators who were tired of all these restrictions. Many still make videos for YouTube, but they also make exclusive content for Nebula on topics that wouldn't perform well, be banned or demonetized on other platforms, or longer, more detailed videos that dedicated fans enjoy, but the general public's short attention spans wouldn't tolerate. Since its launch in 2019, Nebula had 680,000 total subscribers as of the end of 2023 and has continued to expand its original offerings ever since. Unlike YouTube, its business model prioritizes treating both creators and customers fairly and respectfully, and it works.

If Driven copies Nebula's work with a focus on quality car content, I think it has a good chance of success. Many popular automotive creators have recently quit the big channels they were part of and struck out on their own, mainly because they got tired of the corporate algorithm-driven grind that Driven also wants to avoid. There are also many great independent creators out there, some already successful, and smaller channels yet to be discovered. It's still too early to tell if Driven will truly go in this direction or cave into corporate greed, but I hope it stays true to its word and gives us the quality automotive content we're looking for.