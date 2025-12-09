If You're Still Coasting Downhill In Neutral, You Need To Stop

Many states have statutes prohibiting coasting. Virginia law, for example, says, "The driver of any motor vehicle traveling on a downgrade on any highway shall not coast with the gears of the vehicle in neutral." While it's admittedly hard to enforce such a law, your car is probably equipped with a crash data recorder, the technology for which came from the Indy 500. If you're involved in an accident, that data could reveal coasting or other driving characteristics that place the blame on you.

Safety is the main driver of prohibitions on coasting downhill. Relying exclusively on your mechanical brakes to limit speed, which can increase rapidly in the absence of engine braking, while driving downhill can cause them to overheat and become ineffective. If your brakes fail when you need to stop you'll almost certainly crash into another vehicle or run off the road. And the steering system in your car could be less responsive while coasting. This, along with the extra speed, can make it difficult to navigate curves smoothly and reduce control in emergency situations.

Shifting your transmission from neutral into gear or releasing the clutch can also pose risks, especially at increased speeds encountered due to coasting. If traffic ahead suddenly slows or you encounter an object or animal in the roadway, quickly reengaging the transmission can lead to mistakes. The need to shift an automatic transmission from neutral to drive during emergency maneuvers is a distraction, and releasing the clutch too quickly can cause you to lose control and crash.