How To Get Rid Of Hard Water Stains On Your Car's Windshield And Windows

If you've ever walked out to your car, looked through the windshield, and thought, "Guess I'm driving to the Milky Way again," congratulations! You've met hard water.

Hard water is the main culprit of these stains. It's loaded with minerals like calcium and magnesium. Water stains form when water evaporates but its dissolved minerals stay behind, something glass cleaners like Windex could fix.

The DIY or "thrifty" crowd isn't helpless, though. A classic 50/50 solution of water and white distilled vinegar works because its mild acidity dissolves alkaline mineral deposits. First, wash your windshield. Then spray the solution, let it sit for five minutes, and wipe like you're erasing evidence. Lemon juice works on the same principle, though it's stickier and tends to leave pulp. Bonus: Your car smells good, too.

Baking soda paste adds gentle abrasion, but overdo it and you're basically sanding your windshield. A clay bar can also help pull out bonded contaminants. Others swear by 0000-grade steel wool — a bit risky, but some testify it's safe on glass when lubricated properly. A razor blade or scraping knife at a shallow angle will scrape off stubborn deposits, but be careful not to cut yourself. And there are million other ways to do this, like magic erasers or toothpaste (minty, but really?). Do what suits you and fits your budget.

DIY fixes are cheap and oddly satisfying, but they're not magic. Deep, etched-in spots may still be there until you escalate to the big guns.