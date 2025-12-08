This Is The Rarest Chevy Engine Ever Made (And The Cars It Powered)

There are quite a few rare Chevy V8s. I could go on about '56 Corvette dual-quad 265s with Duntov cams, ZL-1s, L88s, L89 aluminum-headed 396s, and L84 fuel-injected 327s. Rarer still is the Z-11 427 W-series Mark-I that's descended from the littlest big block, the 348. The Z-11 427 is the engine Chevrolet inflicted upon unwitting victims foolish enough to challenge lightweight '63 Impala drag cars. In all, Chevy only built 57 of those engines. Or maybe 50, or upward of 70, since apparently 20 engines may have been sold directly. But rarity must reach an end point, and as Connor MacLeod said in "Highlander," there can be only one.

That rarest of the rare is likely the 1963 427 Mark-IIS, with the S standing for "stroked," as Chevy experimented with a shorter-stroke 409 displacement before upping the cubes. Most famously, it's called the "Mystery Motor" or the "Porcupine" (we'll explain both nicknames momentarily). Mark-IISs are only barely related to the later Mark-IV big block 396s that debuted in 1965, and major parts won't swap from one to the other. While there may be as many as 70 Z-11 427s, 60 is the maximum anyone will give for the Mystery Motor, and some guesses go as low as 16. Most say the real number is, at most, around 50. Perhaps nine still exist.

Being so rare, only a few cars got the Mark-IIS. Mickey Thompson crammed one into a C2 '63 Corvette Z06 and raced at the 1963 Daytona 250. Smokey Yunick and crew used a 427 Mystery Motor in the black-and-gold number 13 Chevrolet Impala at the 1963 Daytona 500. The most successful car powered by this engine is the 1963 Impala driven by Junior Johnson, which won seven races and achieved 13 finishes in the top five.