The Rise And Fall Of Front-Engine F1 Cars: What Really Forced The Switch

Although Formula 1 racing is known for being on the cutting edge of automotive engineering today, it didn't get started that way. When the cars lined up for the first modern Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1950 — as part of the first series to determine F1's first world champion driver — they had their engines mounted ahead of the driver. Yet a number of innovators in other motorsports competitions had already begun chasing checkered flags with rear-engined cars.

Ferdinand Porsche, for instance, had helped develop a mid-engine Auto Union racecar in the 1930s. In the United States, Harry Miller borrowed that idea for his Gulf-Miller special, which became the first mid-engine machine to qualify for the Indy 500 in 1939. However, World War II put the evolution of racecars on hold, and when competition returned in the late 1940s and early 1950s, many folks found it easier to start back with the dominant front-engine layout from the pre-war era.

But that was just delaying the inevitable, due to the inherent performance benefits of having the racecar's engine located behind the driver. Just remember that, technically, modern Formula 1 cars are mid-engined machines, since their motors are still in front of their rear axles. A true rear-engined car, like the Porsche 911, positions its engine aft of the rear axle.