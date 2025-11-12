11 Unique Rear-Engine Cars That Stood The Test Of Time

1,144 pounds (565 kg). That's how little one Alpine A110 weighs, and it should give you a clear picture of what this French masterpiece is all about. Lightness equals more speed. Better handling. Better braking. Thanks to it, Alpine was able to get away with a rear-mounted, miniscule 1.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which was good for only 52 hp. Yes, the initial model wasn't quick, but it has set the tone for one of the best sports cars in history.

But Alpine, which was a standalone company at the time, wasn't going to let the excellent chassis go to waste. The company competed with the A110 in world rallies, after all, so it needed more power to be competitive. So, in 1965, Alpine launched an improved A110 with the 1.3-liter engine from the Renault 8 Gordini. Sounds small? It produced a healthy 120 hp, which was enough for a top speed of 141 mph! Power only continued to go up with subsequent models, with the pinnacle A110 being equipped with a 1.86-liter, 180-hp engine.

But the way the Alpine A110 makes you feel is second to none. In its review, MotorTrend praised everything from the engine's sound to the lively yet stable handling. This surely helped the A110 win the first inaugural World Rally Championship in 1973, and the Rally Monte Carlo in 1971 and 1973, but it also makes it a blast to drive. Manual transmission with four or five speeds was also standard on the A110, which only added to the excitement. Unfortunately, the brand-new Alpine A110 is automatic only, but is still an amazing sports car.