Georgia Is Still Charging For Expired EV Carpool Lane Access

It is not Georgia's fault that this special privilege has gone away, as federal law takes precedence. However, the way Georgia has handled its Alternative Fuel Vehicle plates since then has been questionable, at best. These plates served the same function as California's Clean Air Vehicle permit. California stopped issuing these stickers when federal law shut it down, but Georgia has continued to renew and issue new Alternative Fuel Vehicle plates at an additional cost of $35 per renewal and $59 per newly issued plate, in addition to the standard $20 annual fee, just as it did before. The Georgia Department of Revenue defends this by claiming that the Alternative Fuel Vehicle plate is now just one of the many specialty plates the state offers. In a statement to 11Alive:

"The AFV plate will remain available as an optional specialty license plate for Georgia drivers. We have issued guidance to the local county tag offices, and customers who no longer wish to use the AFV plate may visit their local tag office to exchange it for a standard plate at no cost."

The spokesperson also pointed to press releases from GDOT and the State Road and Tollway Authority regarding the expiring benefits.

Indeed, the Georgia Department of Revenue lists many specialty plates on its website that charge the same $35 Annual Special Tag Fee as the Alternative Fuel Vehicle plate. However, many people paid the premium to gain single-occupant access to carpool lanes, not to brag to the world that they drive an Alternative Fuel Vehicle, which is now the only purpose the plate serves. While the state did issue press releases about drivers no longer being allowed to use carpool lanes, it did not stop charging them for the benefit, filling the state treasury with an extra $212,000 since it expired, and counting. It's the same sort of scam Texas pulled when it ended car inspections, then immediately charged an "inspection program replacement fee" to continue collecting money for no services offered. While it's good that Georgia will allow current Alternative Fuel Vehicle plate holders to exchange them for standard plates at no charge and avoid paying extra in the future, this doesn't help anyone who has already paid the extra fee, as refunds are not available.