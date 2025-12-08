This Commer Engine Had A Clever Trick That Set It Apart

The Commer TS3 engine, built for Commer trucks from the '50s into the late '60s, didn't conform to design conventions of the time. Where most engines follow familiar blueprints with one piston per cylinder, either arranged in an inline, V, or flat configuration, this 3.25-liter two stroke diesel used three cylinders (pros and cons of which can be found here) and six pistons. Instead of pistons moving up and down to a single shared cylinder head, the TS3 had two pistons facing each other in each cylinder, firing inward and outward like two fists meeting in a punch.

This opposed piston design managed to reduce weight by cutting out cylinder heads and valve train components, as well as the space needed to accommodate them. Despite being a leaner and more compact underfloor package, the engine still managed to go toe-to-toe with larger diesels of the time, delivering 105 horsepower and a stout 270 lb-ft of torque.