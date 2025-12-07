5 Concept Chevys That Never Made It To Production

Before Ralph Nader wrote a single word in anger, and before Time Magazine put it on its list of the 50 Worst Cars of All Time, there was nothing but ruthless optimism behind the Chevrolet Corvair. A mass-produced, relatively affordable mid-engine car with a boxer crammed behind the driver, it felt like all the ingredients were there for the car to be America's answer to the Volkswagen Beetle.

However, one key piece was missing for the Chevy: European appeal. In an era when General Motors was trying to promote the brand across the Atlantic, Vice President Bill Mitchell believed that the Corvair ought to be the one leading the charge. However, Mitchell believed the car looked too American for foreign roads. Two chassis were shipped to Italian coachbuilders in the early '60s, and each was tasked with getting the car suited up for the European market.

Pinifarina sent back its Corvair Speciale, but Bertone's would come out on top with its design: the Testudo. Bertone shortened the chassis by 12 inches to transform the car from an American compact to a European coupe. Design icon Giorgetto Giugiaro converted the Corvair from box to bullet, giving it a smooth, Berlinetta-style body, with pop-out headlights and a fighter-jet-style hinged canopy in place of doors.

Nuccio Bertone drove the car to Geneva, where it made its debut at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show. It was instantly an eyecatcher, and Road & Track's Henry Manney reported that the vehicle attracted numerous photographers and journalists.

Ultimately, Ralph Nader's 1965 book "Unsafe at Any Speed" directed much of its fire at Corvair's deadly handling. By 1969, production of the Corvair ended, along with any chance of a future for the car in Europe.