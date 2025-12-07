The Pros And Cons Of The Mazda Miata RF's Folding Metal Roof

Ever since it first arrived at the very tail-end of the 1980s, the Mazda Miata has been the go-to answer for many driving enthusiasts looking for something that delivers old-school driving thrills without breaking the bank. Currently in its fourth generation, the humble roadster continues to deliver everything folks have always loved about the nameplate, with a simple rear-wheel drive setup, a punchy four-cylinder engine, and lightweight, minimalist construction.

However, the market for two-seat sports cars isn't exactly huge, which limits the sales potential of the Miata. To help widen its appeal, and to help keep the model alive, an RF version was introduced during the fourth-gen's production run — with the "RF" standing for Retractable Fastback. It's a folding hard-top version of Mazda's evergreen Miata, and it's been available in the U.S. since 2017. We think that everyone should drive a Miata at least once, but whether the RF is the right model for you depends on what you want.

Understandably, there are different pros and cons to both the old-school soft-top and the RF model's folding metal roof. While some might be immediately obvious, other upsides and downsides might not jump out so quickly.