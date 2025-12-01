You're probably sitting on a fridge full of leftover turkey at the moment. However, a pair of lucky birds escaped the traditional nationwide fest. President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys last Tuesday, as if they stormed the Capitol on January 6. According to NBC News, Gobble and Waddle will live out the rest of their lives at North Carolina State University. Of course, he joked that the birds should be renamed after Senator Chuck Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi before saying, "I would never pardon those people."

Keeping on theme, what car would you pardon from public criticism? We all have guilty pleasures when it comes to cars, but deep down, we know our favorites are just acquired tastes. I won't throw stones, but there are plenty of readers out there who genuinely enjoy crossovers. Some of us won't mind that SUVs gradually grew into rolling behemoths. I'm just citing examples. There's no judgment on my end... yet.