What Car Would You Pardon From Public Criticism?
You're probably sitting on a fridge full of leftover turkey at the moment. However, a pair of lucky birds escaped the traditional nationwide fest. President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys last Tuesday, as if they stormed the Capitol on January 6. According to NBC News, Gobble and Waddle will live out the rest of their lives at North Carolina State University. Of course, he joked that the birds should be renamed after Senator Chuck Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi before saying, "I would never pardon those people."
Keeping on theme, what car would you pardon from public criticism? We all have guilty pleasures when it comes to cars, but deep down, we know our favorites are just acquired tastes. I won't throw stones, but there are plenty of readers out there who genuinely enjoy crossovers. Some of us won't mind that SUVs gradually grew into rolling behemoths. I'm just citing examples. There's no judgment on my end... yet.
We all need a friend
My pardon pick would be the Citroën Ami. It's simply the ideal starter city car for the 21st century. I don't care that it only has a top speed of 28 miles per hour and a range of 47 miles. Yes, it's electric and it can be fully charged in four hours. They're a blast to throw around. If you don't believe me, just watch the video of someone rolling an Ami at the famous hairpin on Monaco's street circuit. French teenagers are fully willing to push the barebones EV to its limits because it only starts at €14,500 (or $16,700.) The only strike against it for me is that it isn't available in the United States.
Be sure to leave your recommendations for pardons in the comment section below. There's only one caveat. I will never pardon the Tesla Cybertruck under any circumstance. That irredeemable pavement princess is a poorly-designed polygon clad in stainless steel panels that weren't even properly adhered to the body. If it's fine with Tesla wants to sell gimmicks as innovation, but make sure the bird is fully baked before pulling it out of the oven.