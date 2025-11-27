What Car Are You Thankful For?

If you're in America, it's Thanksgiving. If you're not, I feel sorry for you, but that doesn't mean you can't participate in today's question. You see, today is all about being thankful. There are no laws about what you can and cannot be thankful for, which means you can be thankful for pointless crap like your health, family and friends, or you can be thankful for what really matters: cars.

Of course, we can't be thankful for all cars in general. There are far too many pieces of crap out there to care about. That's why, on this day of giving thanks, I want to know what car you are thankful for. What vehicle has made the biggest difference in your life? I know it can seem a little bit silly — on the outside — to be "thankful" for a car. As I said, that emotion is usually reserved for important things, but hear me out.

You can be thankful because it provided the necessary transportation when you didn't have any other alternative. You can be thankful because it provided you with a place to stay where there was nowhere to go. You can be thankful because it provided you with a moment of peace on a drive home after a hard day of work. It doesn't have to be something drastic like that, either. It can be something as simple as being thankful for that particular vehicle, igniting your love for cars.