What Car Are You Thankful For?
If you're in America, it's Thanksgiving. If you're not, I feel sorry for you, but that doesn't mean you can't participate in today's question. You see, today is all about being thankful. There are no laws about what you can and cannot be thankful for, which means you can be thankful for pointless crap like your health, family and friends, or you can be thankful for what really matters: cars.
Of course, we can't be thankful for all cars in general. There are far too many pieces of crap out there to care about. That's why, on this day of giving thanks, I want to know what car you are thankful for. What vehicle has made the biggest difference in your life? I know it can seem a little bit silly — on the outside — to be "thankful" for a car. As I said, that emotion is usually reserved for important things, but hear me out.
You can be thankful because it provided the necessary transportation when you didn't have any other alternative. You can be thankful because it provided you with a place to stay where there was nowhere to go. You can be thankful because it provided you with a moment of peace on a drive home after a hard day of work. It doesn't have to be something drastic like that, either. It can be something as simple as being thankful for that particular vehicle, igniting your love for cars.
My choice
For me, the answer to this question is an easy one. The car I'm most thankful for is the 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si I owned up until a few months ago. It was the first real driver's car I ever owned, and it taught me a hell of a lot: how to drive a manual, how to deal with heartbreak (it left me stranded two separate times), how to be a better driver and even how to better balance a budget to pay for the repairs it required.
It's been a few weeks now without the car, and I miss it dearly. I know it's certainly better off with its new owner — someone who will drive and enjoy it far more than I did over the past few years, but it doesn't change the fact that I long for my little E85. Still, I look back on it happily and am eternally grateful and thankful for it being in my life for those five years, even if it was a headache most of the time.
Anyway, that's really enough out of me. How about you all head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car you're thankful for this Thanksgiving? After that, get off your phone and be with your family, for the love of Christ.