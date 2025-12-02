Move Over Buc-Ee's, Dolly Parton Is Getting Into The Truck Stop Business

Grammy-winning country singer, author, actress, hotel owner, theme park owner, philanthropist, and all-around icon Dolly Parton is about to breach a new market: the great American truck stop. Dolly is known for many things, but one of her core attributes is her love of, and willingness to invest in, her home state of Tennessee. Now she is partnering with the team behind the Tennessean Travel Stop to rebrand its flagship location in the tiny town of Cornersville, Tennessee off Interstate 65 as Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, expected to open early in the summer of 2026.

You may ask why a 79-year-old as successful as the Dolly Parton chose to put their name on something as plebian as a truck stop, but Dolly isn't your average superstar. In a statement, she said, "I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus. All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road. Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee."