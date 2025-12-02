Move Over Buc-Ee's, Dolly Parton Is Getting Into The Truck Stop Business
Grammy-winning country singer, author, actress, hotel owner, theme park owner, philanthropist, and all-around icon Dolly Parton is about to breach a new market: the great American truck stop. Dolly is known for many things, but one of her core attributes is her love of, and willingness to invest in, her home state of Tennessee. Now she is partnering with the team behind the Tennessean Travel Stop to rebrand its flagship location in the tiny town of Cornersville, Tennessee off Interstate 65 as Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, expected to open early in the summer of 2026.
You may ask why a 79-year-old as successful as the Dolly Parton chose to put their name on something as plebian as a truck stop, but Dolly isn't your average superstar. In a statement, she said, "I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus. All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road. Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee."
Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is planned to expand beyond the state
The rest stop that's taken over the zeitgeist as of late is, of course, Buc-ee's. Made famous by its big smiling beaver, sparkling clean bathrooms and exciting array of beaver-branded swag, Buc-ee's has brought a new spotlight to the novelty rest stop. But with Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop coming soon, the beaver may have to surrender its crown.
Beyond the Cornersville, Tennessee location, Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is planned to expand across the state, and to other key travel corridors in the coming years. The Cornersville location is slated to be the flagship stop, though, with "an evolved travel experience that integrates modern amenities, curated dining, and authentic regional retail with the approachable comfort travelers expect." Naturally the partnership between Dolly and Tennessean Travel Stop will bring increased tourism as well as new hospitality, retail, and entertainment jobs to different parts of Tennessee.
More details about design partners, opening timelines, and expansion markets are expected in the coming months as it gets closer to the opening of the first location. Whether you're a career trucker working 9 to 5, a Backwoods Barbie on her way to give Jolene a piece of your mind, or you're taking friends to see The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, Dolly hopes that you'll feel welcomed at her travel stop.