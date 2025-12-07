Is It Safe To Use Seat Covers On Heated Seats?

We love heated seats so much that we feel like driving will never be the same without them. Although some of our readers have figured out creative ways to use heated seats (such as keeping takeout food warm, which is indeed kind of nuts when you think about it), we reckon it's a feature worth splurging on when buying a new car — or something to look out for when purchasing a used one.

However, we're also suckers for a clean, unmolested car interior, and dirty seats are a bit of a letdown. Cleaning them takes more than just vacuuming and calling it a day. Not all of us are fond of seat covers, but they do offer more protection against spills, pet accidents, and your typical everyday wear and tear. With that in mind, is it unwise to put seat covers on heated car seats, or are there compromises to be made if we force ourselves to do so?

As it turns out, it's perfectly fine to install some covers on heated car seats. It all boils down to the choice of materials and whether the covers are rated to work on heated seats, as well as seats with airbags. To understand why, we need to take a deeper look at how car seats get warm.