Yes, Toyota's Trim Names Do Stand For Something (And Some Of Them Are Pretty Ridiculous)
LE, XLE, SLE — what's up with all of these acronyms for Toyota trim names? It turns out they do stand for something specific, and aren't just a bunch of random letters thrown together to confuse us. The Toyota trim acronyms are: CE (Classic Edition), DX (Deluxe), L (Entry-level grade), LE (Luxury Edition), S (Sport), SE (Sport Edition), SLE (Sport Luxury Edition), SR (Sport Rally), SR5 (Sport Rally Five-Speed), VE (Value Edition), XL (Executive Luxury), XLE (Executive Luxury Edition), XLS (Executive Luxury Sport), XR (Extreme Rally), XRS (Extreme Rally Sport), and XSE (Extreme Sport Edition).
Additionally, there is TRD (Toyota Racing Development), which is added to multiple trim names. There are also FX (Front-engine, front-wheel drive, two-box) and MkV (Mark 5), each of which is specific to just one model. Then there is the acronym GR (Gazoo Racing), which is part of multiple model names.
True, car names just keep getting worse, but we're not here just to list acronyms. We decided to dig deep to find patterns in how Toyota uses these trim names. We created spreadsheets, charts, and a diorama. We also erected a pegboard where we used yarn to show connections between models, trim acronyms, and grainy photos of UFO sightings. This is what we found: LE is used as the base trim for most models that start under $40,000, unless they are electrified, in which case, the base trim is either S or SE, but only in the case of SUVs, because SE is sometimes a mid-tier trim when used for cars. XLE is the base trim for vehicles that start at $40,000 or over, except for the Grand Highlander and SUVs that start with SR5 instead, even though they don't have five-speed manual transmissions. As you can see, it's all very simple.
L and LE are Toyota's economy base trims
L, as we said, stands for "Entry-level grade," though we're not sure why Toyota didn't use "E" or "ELG" instead. Also, it's only the entry-level tier on one model, the Corolla Cross. All the other models start at a higher trim. The Corolla Cross L starts at under $25,000, and boasts such features as LED projector headlights, rear seat vents, an eight-inch touchscreen, and six speakers.
LE serves as the base trim for six models, which is odd since it stands for "Luxury Edition." It's the second tier on the Corolla Cross, and if you opt for the Corolla Cross LE instead of cheaping out on the Corolla Cross L, you'll get such "luxurious" features as a smart key, variable intermittent windshield wipers, privacy glass, heated mirrors, blind spot warning indicators, roof rails, those sliding extensions on the flip-down visors, wireless charging, an optional sunroof, and two more USB ports. That's all well worth the extra $2,300 for the LE, we're sure. We also think it's hilarious that Toyota reserved the sliding visor extensions for the LE. The automaker must have saved a ton of cash on the L by leaving them out.
Other Toyota models that start with the LE as their base tier include the RAV4, the Prius, the Camry, the Grand Highlander, and the Sienna. All of the models that start at the LE trim, except for the Grand Highlander and Sienna, have sub-$30,000 base prices. Even the Corolla, the economy cars to end all economy cars (and made Consumer Reports' list of best used cars under $20,000), forgoes the L trim and starts with the Corolla LE as its base. That makes us wonder if the L trim is on its way out.
S and SE are base trims for hybrid SUVs but mid-tier for everything else
Toyota's S (Sport) and SE (Sport Edition) trims are like the L and LE trims, but for electrified SUVs. By that, we mean they serve as base trims for the Corolla Cross Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, and the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. Just like the L trim is only used for the Corolla Cross, the S trim is only used for the Corolla Cross Hybrid.
The Corolla Cross L and Corolla Cross Hybrid S are pretty similar when it comes to features, except for a few additional ones on the Hybrid S, like the automatic A/C (instead of manual), a smart key, and sport-tuned suspension. The Corolla Cross LE and Corolla Cross Hybrid SE are almost identical feature-wise. Mechanically, the Hybrid SE has sport-tuned suspension and an electronically-controlled transmission, which aren't offered on the ICE-driven LE.
The SE trim is used differently outside of Toyota's SUV lineup. It is a mid-tier trim on gas-driven cars, like the Corolla and the Camry. But it serves as the base trim for the Corolla Hatchback, as well as the Prius Plug-in Hybrid. The differences between the SE and LE trims on the Camry are largely aesthetic, but do encompass several features. For example, opting for the Camry SE instead of the Camry LE will get you dual chrome tips on your exhaust, front side canards, a black sport mesh grille, side rocker panels, 18-inch alloy wheels (as opposed to 16-inch wheels), a leather-trimmed shift knob, leather-trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and aluminum sport pedals.
SR and the misleadingly-named SR5
You'll only find the SR (Sport Rally) trim in Toyota's pickup truck lineup, where it is used as the base trim for both the Tacoma and Tundra. On the Tundra, it boasts of features like 18-inch styled-steel wheels, available four-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6 that cranks out 358 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, and a smart-key system. The Tundra SR starts around $41,000 and the Tacoma SR starts around $32,000.
That leads us to the deceptively-named SR5, which is a mid-tier trim on the Tundra and Tacoma, and the base trim on the 4-Runner and the Sequoia. SR5 stands for "Speed Rally Five-Speed," but do you know how many of these vehicles offer five-speed manual transmissions? Exactly zero. In fact, only one of them, the Tacoma, even offers a manual transmission (a six-speed), making it available on select trims. The wild thing is that none of those trims is the SR5. Apparently, this trim used to be assigned to models with five-speed manuals, but we're starting to think that Toyota's trim names no longer have any meaning at this point.
That having been said, the Tacoma SR5 does have a few significant features not found in the SR, like dual-zone air conditioning, drive mode select, and an integrated trailer brake, for example. And while both the Tacoma SR and Tacoma SR5 are equipped with a 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the SR5 cranks out more torque. Still, there is a $4,000 difference between the two trims (for the Tacoma), and we're not sure it's justified.
XLE (the sometimes base trim) and XSE
The XLE (Executive Luxury Edition) trim shows up on 12 Toyota models, more than any other trim. It serves as the base model on the bZ, Highlander, Toyota Crown Signia, and Toyota Crown, and is the only trim for the Mirai. Interestingly, all of those models start around $40,000 (and we think the Toyota Crown Signia is one handsome car). It is an upper-tier trim, and sometimes the top tier, on the Corolla Cross, RAV4, Grand Highlander, Corolla Hybrid, Prius, Camry, and Sienna. In the case of the Grand Highlander, highlighted features include available seating for up to 8 people, a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen, an adjustable power liftgate, heated power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, and 18-inch silver-painted alloy wheels.
The XSE (Executive Sport Edition) is considered higher-tiered trim than the XLE, and in fact, is the highest trim acronym on the Toyota spectrum. If you were to opt for, say, the Camry XSE instead of the Camry XLE, you would unlock features like a chrome tipped exhaust, rocker panels, a black window trim, 19-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters, and aluminum pedals. Considering there is only a $1,200 difference between the Camry XSE and Camry XLE, that's probably not a bad deal if those features are important to you.
FX and other oddball acronyms
There are a couple of trim acronyms that are specific to only one model. For example, the MkV trim is found only on the GR Supra. It stands for "Mark 5," referring to the fifth generation of the GR Supra, which is getting a final edition with its 2026 model year. The other acronym is FX, which is a mid-tier trim for the Corolla Hatchback. It is an abbreviation for "FF two-box," the "FF" standing for "front-engine, front-wheel drive." "Two-box" refers to the engine compartment and passenger compartment.
We should also mention that not all Toyota trims are acronyms. Some are actual names, like Platinum and Limited. The letters "TRD" (Toyota Racing Development) are added to some trim names for certain models, like the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra. It's supposed to indicate that the vehicle is equipped with enhanced suspension, brakes, wheels, or other performance parts. We think Toyota should have chosen a different acronym for this, mainly because of how our brain tries to sound out "TRD" as a word whenever we see it. If your brain hasn't been doing this when you see the acronym "TRD," it will from now on. You're welcome.
And then there are the acronyms that aren't used in Toyota's current lineup of models: CE (Classic Edition), DX (Deluxe), VE (Value Edition), XL (Executive Luxury), XR (Extreme Rally), and XRS (Extreme Rally Sport). And finally, the acronym "GR," which is found in model names like the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla, instead of trim names. It stands for "Gazoo Racing," which involves models that are used in racing that features production vehicles. So, there you have it, everything you never wanted to know about the acronyms Toyota uses in its trim names.