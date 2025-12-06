Yes, Toyota's Trim Names Do Stand For Something (And Some Of Them Are Pretty Ridiculous)

LE, XLE, SLE — what's up with all of these acronyms for Toyota trim names? It turns out they do stand for something specific, and aren't just a bunch of random letters thrown together to confuse us. The Toyota trim acronyms are: CE (Classic Edition), DX (Deluxe), L (Entry-level grade), LE (Luxury Edition), S (Sport), SE (Sport Edition), SLE (Sport Luxury Edition), SR (Sport Rally), SR5 (Sport Rally Five-Speed), VE (Value Edition), XL (Executive Luxury), XLE (Executive Luxury Edition), XLS (Executive Luxury Sport), XR (Extreme Rally), XRS (Extreme Rally Sport), and XSE (Extreme Sport Edition).

Additionally, there is TRD (Toyota Racing Development), which is added to multiple trim names. There are also FX (Front-engine, front-wheel drive, two-box) and MkV (Mark 5), each of which is specific to just one model. Then there is the acronym GR (Gazoo Racing), which is part of multiple model names.

True, car names just keep getting worse, but we're not here just to list acronyms. We decided to dig deep to find patterns in how Toyota uses these trim names. We created spreadsheets, charts, and a diorama. We also erected a pegboard where we used yarn to show connections between models, trim acronyms, and grainy photos of UFO sightings. This is what we found: LE is used as the base trim for most models that start under $40,000, unless they are electrified, in which case, the base trim is either S or SE, but only in the case of SUVs, because SE is sometimes a mid-tier trim when used for cars. XLE is the base trim for vehicles that start at $40,000 or over, except for the Grand Highlander and SUVs that start with SR5 instead, even though they don't have five-speed manual transmissions. As you can see, it's all very simple.