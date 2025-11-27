These Automotive Companies Should Follow Michelin's Lead And Create Their Own Fancy Awards, Our Readers Say

It may sound a little odd, but if you want to know the best restaurants in any given city, you ask a tire company. No, seriously. When Michelin isn't busy making wildly expensive (but extremely well-reviewed!) tires, it spends its free time reviewing fine dining restaurants. And how did Michelin become the international authority on which restaurants are good enough? By just getting out there and doing it. Seriously.

But why should Michelin get to have all the fun? If some Michelin employee back in the day could publish a list of his wife's favorite restaurants and ultimately change the course of fine dining history, who's to say other automotive companies couldn't do the same thing? Okay, so maybe not the exact same thing. Michelin already reviews restaurants, and it would be a little weird if Bridgestone started doing the same thing. But there are so many more luxury goods and services out there, I think the brands will be okay. They'll find their niche.

That's why, on Tuesday, we asked you which automotive companies should copy off Michelin's homework and come up with fancy, schmancy awards of their own? Let's take a look at what all of you came up with. Also, you're welcome, automakers. And yes, I am available to host. Why do you ask?