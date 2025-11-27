These Automotive Companies Should Follow Michelin's Lead And Create Their Own Fancy Awards, Our Readers Say
It may sound a little odd, but if you want to know the best restaurants in any given city, you ask a tire company. No, seriously. When Michelin isn't busy making wildly expensive (but extremely well-reviewed!) tires, it spends its free time reviewing fine dining restaurants. And how did Michelin become the international authority on which restaurants are good enough? By just getting out there and doing it. Seriously.
But why should Michelin get to have all the fun? If some Michelin employee back in the day could publish a list of his wife's favorite restaurants and ultimately change the course of fine dining history, who's to say other automotive companies couldn't do the same thing? Okay, so maybe not the exact same thing. Michelin already reviews restaurants, and it would be a little weird if Bridgestone started doing the same thing. But there are so many more luxury goods and services out there, I think the brands will be okay. They'll find their niche.
That's why, on Tuesday, we asked you which automotive companies should copy off Michelin's homework and come up with fancy, schmancy awards of their own? Let's take a look at what all of you came up with. Also, you're welcome, automakers. And yes, I am available to host. Why do you ask?
Continental
We need Continental to get in on it too. Michelin can't be the only tire manufacturer in the food game. I'm thinking they can focus on Diners and Breakfasts.
Then a "Continental Breakfast" can actually mean something worthwhile instead of half-warmed over waffles and yogurt in an ice bath.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Genesis
Honestly, Genesis.
They're an emerging brand, they have been getting a ton of good press, their vehicles sell well, they have a perceived (if not yet earned) semi-luxury space in the car market.
Genesis should create a "Genesis Select" and award to boutique hotels. It could be similar to the Diamond awards but catered to small, independent hotels in cosmopolitan cities. It would do wonders for Genesis to connect themselves to independent hotels with personalised services, and the hotels could have another kudo to brag about. The award could be modeled after the Genesis flippy dial thing on the centre console.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Toyota
The "Toyota Hilux Award" for those who endure way more than any human should have to, but somehow still survive and come out alive.
Like people who get trapped for days alone in the wilderness and have to do extreme things to survive. (Like the climber who had to remove his own arm to save himself.)
Suggested by: Dr.Xyster
Little Trees
A prestigious award dedicated to perfumes and fragrances called the "Brillance du Parfum", made in part by Little Trees Car Air Fresheners
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Lexus
Lexus could create an award/ranking system for luxury/unique hotels. Seems like a good fit.
Lexus might have to fight Genesis for this one, but that's just what we call good entertainment.
Suggested by: BuddyS
BF Goodrich
Costco parking lot ratings: Brought to you by BF Goodrich KO3 and Jimbo's lift and spacer kit.
Suggested by: Orion Henderson
All the awards
Ferrari: the best lawsuit
Any JDM brand: best drifter
Dodge: the most obnoxious car/truck
Tesla: best kaboom
Lexus: best engine sound
Ford: best recall
Rolls Royce: most luxurious hotel
Suggested by: Mustangmania
So many awards
Jeep or Ford could start rating trails
One of the EV companies could rate amenities at charging stations
Ford could have restaurant ratings under the Lincoln brand. Imagine eating a breakfast with a 'Continental' rating.
Dodge could rate the best intersections to host takeovers or best tires for burnouts
Tesla could rate the best parking lots to store your unsold rolling dumpters
Suggested by: Flashpoint Zero