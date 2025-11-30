WRX-Swapping This Subaru Crosstrek 'Required Absolutely No Modifications—It Just Bolted Right Up'

The Subaru Crosstrek is an excellent daily driver in a lot of ways, but it sure isn't quick. That isn't usually a problem in daily driving, but at altitude, you're going to have problems because it also isn't turbocharged. Subaru could, of course, fix that by offering the WRX's engine in the Crosstrek, but for reasons no one can fully comprehend, it refuses to do that. If you'd like to do that on your own, though, Motor1 recently spoke with a guy who WRX-swapped his Crosstrek and said it's about as close to plug-and-play as modern engine swaps get.

Considering the Crosstrek is built on the same platform and closely related to the WRX, that would make sense. Then again, I haven't seen nearly as many WRX-swapped Crosstreks as I would have expected if the process really was as straightforward as it looked like it would be. I just assumed something made swapping the engine more complicated than it would appear, so people weren't as interested. But nope. As Stephen Ketslen told Motor1, putting the WRX's engine in the Crosstrek "required absolutely no modifications—it just bolted right up."

So if you ever find yourself with an extra WRX engine and a Crosstrek that needs said WRX engine, it sounds like all you'll need is a few tools, a little determination, an engine hoist, and a little space to perform the swap. Of course, as you've probably guessed based on the photo, Ketslen didn't stop at simply engine-swapping his Crosstrek — he did his best to build a true modern WRX hatchback, and yes, that process was a bit more involved.