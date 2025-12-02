Here's How Much A 2020 Toyota Tacoma Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The Toyota Tacoma is — by far — the most popular model in the midsize pickup segment. Due to its reliability and build quality, the truck proves to be a sound investment for resale investors. Kelly Blue Book's resale value rankings for 2025 placed the Tacoma first out of the top 10 cars most likely to hold their value on the secondhand market. After five years of ownership, the truck is projected to retain 64.1% of its purchase price. This puts it ahead of contenders such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Tundra, 4Runner, and Ford Bronco.

CarEdge's data is even more optimistic, claiming the Tacoma could shed just 22% of its new price after five years. That means it would hold roughly 78% of its value. Automotive research site iSeeCars, for its own part, says to expect around 74% of the original price paid for a Tacoma after that time. Of course, all of these are purely estimates. The actual resale value of a Toyota Tacoma can vary depending on factors such as the truck's condition and mileage, as well as existing market trends at the time of its sale.