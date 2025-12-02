Here's How Much A 2020 Toyota Tacoma Has Depreciated After 5 Years
The Toyota Tacoma is — by far — the most popular model in the midsize pickup segment. Due to its reliability and build quality, the truck proves to be a sound investment for resale investors. Kelly Blue Book's resale value rankings for 2025 placed the Tacoma first out of the top 10 cars most likely to hold their value on the secondhand market. After five years of ownership, the truck is projected to retain 64.1% of its purchase price. This puts it ahead of contenders such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Tundra, 4Runner, and Ford Bronco.
CarEdge's data is even more optimistic, claiming the Tacoma could shed just 22% of its new price after five years. That means it would hold roughly 78% of its value. Automotive research site iSeeCars, for its own part, says to expect around 74% of the original price paid for a Tacoma after that time. Of course, all of these are purely estimates. The actual resale value of a Toyota Tacoma can vary depending on factors such as the truck's condition and mileage, as well as existing market trends at the time of its sale.
Five-year depreciation for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma
A brand-new 2020 Tacoma would have lost around 21.6% of its original cost. This suggests strong value retention, as it means the base model truck would have only lost around $5,600 of the $26,050 price tag it had when it was shiny and new, leaving owners with over $20,000 of value. This should come as no great surprise, seeing as how the 2020 Tacoma has oodles of appeal. It even ranks among the most reliable pickup trucks to buy used, according to Consumer Reports.
On top of its reputation for reliability, it could be that truck shoppers are tempted by the 2020 Taco's off-road cred and decent features. While it always had dedicated off-road functionality, Toyota substantially upgraded the third-gen pickup as part of a mid-cycle refresh. As a result, the 2020 Tacoma came standard with features such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, a seven-inch touchscreen display, a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Those additions helped modernize it, letting it be more appealing to today's buyers — which is evident from its ability to hold its value.
2020 Toyota Tacoma depreciation compared to other midsize pickup trucks
Given its high resale value, it's not hard to imagine that the 2020 Toyota Tacoma enjoys class leading value retention. But the competition isn't doing badly. The 2020 Ford Ranger, for example, is estimated to hold onto around 72% of its value after five years, making it the midsize pickup that depreciates the least after the Tacoma. Factors such as its reasonably-high270 horsepower turbo-four, its smooth power delivery, and its max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds possibly help drive demand for the Ranger.
Another midsize pickup that performs well in the second-hand market is the 2020 Honda Ridgeline, with a resale value of around 64%. It's a unibody truck that appeals with gobs of power, satisfyingly car-like handling, and a reasonably spacious and comfortable cabin. The GMC Canyon isn't far behind, either, with 63% value retention. This could be due to its elegant styling, luxurious features, and versatility, as the Canyon offers various cab and bed configurations along with three engine options.
Shoppers also seem keen to buy the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, seeing as it is also projected to maintain up to 63% of its value after five years. That leaves the Chevy Colorado as the fastest depreciating midsize truck from 2020, with just around 52% value retention. That's a difference of about 30% between it and the Tacoma.