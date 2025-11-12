Florida Woman Hot And Ready For Jail After Driving 107 MPH For Little Caesars

When it comes to chain restaurants, you can do two out of three things; you can be hot, fast or good. Little Caesars is famously not very good (and we know pizza around here). It's certainly not worth driving nearly double the speed limit for, but unfortunately, nobody told one 21-year-old woman in Florida that there are better dinning options worth ending up in jail over.

Florida resident Yazmin Erazo was making her way down US-19 in her Kia Forte late at night on November 6 when she was spotted by a patrolling Pinellas County officer allegedly traveling 107 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, WKRN reports. While we never condone unsafe speeds on public roads (it's a terrible idea, don't speed), it's hard not to be impressed by 107 mph in a Kia Forte of all things. What doesn't impress is risking lives for a third-rate pizza chain so close to closing time. Where are the charges for those missteps?