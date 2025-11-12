Florida Woman Hot And Ready For Jail After Driving 107 MPH For Little Caesars
When it comes to chain restaurants, you can do two out of three things; you can be hot, fast or good. Little Caesars is famously not very good (and we know pizza around here). It's certainly not worth driving nearly double the speed limit for, but unfortunately, nobody told one 21-year-old woman in Florida that there are better dinning options worth ending up in jail over.
Florida resident Yazmin Erazo was making her way down US-19 in her Kia Forte late at night on November 6 when she was spotted by a patrolling Pinellas County officer allegedly traveling 107 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, WKRN reports. While we never condone unsafe speeds on public roads (it's a terrible idea, don't speed), it's hard not to be impressed by 107 mph in a Kia Forte of all things. What doesn't impress is risking lives for a third-rate pizza chain so close to closing time. Where are the charges for those missteps?
Have some respect
Erazo was arrested without incident and bonded out of Pinellas County jail. She admitted to the police she was trying to make it to a Little Caesars before it closed at midnight. The time of her arrest was 11:52 p.m., making her both a dangerous driver and a complete jerk to the staff of that Little Caesars. No fast food worker wants to make you a hot and ready eight minutes before closing. They probably have already prepped the back for the next day. If you can't show respect to traffic laws, the people sharing the road with you or your own taste buds and digestive tract, then at least show respect to our frontline pizza providers.
Little Caesars is a Michigan-based company, but being a basic round pie it's far from what would be considered "Detroit-style" pizza. Real Detroit-style pizza is square with a thick fluffy crust. It was allegedly born from the very auto factories that employee the people who ate it. A slice from Loui's or Buddy's? That might be worth smashing some land-speed records for, anything less is just reckless driving.