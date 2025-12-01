What A Corvette's Torque Tube Actually Does, And Why It Matters

To better understand how it works, it first helps to understand how a driveshaft works. Imagine a basic vehicle, with a front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive. Also imagine that this vehicle has a solid rear axle, meaning that the entire axle moves when going over bumps. A dump truck would be a good example of a vehicle with this type of setup. The driveshaft connects to the rotating part of the engine and to the differential mounted on the rear axle. It then spins when the engine is running, transferring the mechanical energy to the wheels that need to move. This animation below shows how it works.

At each end of the driveshaft, a universal joint — also called a u-joint — is attached that lets the driveshaft move around. It's not a rigid connection from the front to the rear; it accommodates the movement of the rear axle.

On a vehicle with an independent rear suspension, like the Corvette, there is far less movement in the differential. That's because small devices called half-shafts take the power from the differential and transfer it to each wheel. They move independently of each other, with the differential remaining mostly fixed in place. Since the movement doesn't need to be accounted for anymore, a better system can be used.

That better system is the torque tube. A torque tube works like a driveshaft, with a fixed shaft inside the long tube replacing it. Since it doesn't need to shift up and down, energy transfer is improved. And with the tube encompassing the shaft, vehicle structural integrity is also increased.