What Do Breather Bolts Do On A Harley-Davidson?

One of the most recognizable brands of motorcycles, Harley-Davidson, has been an American staple for over a century. Most notably, the brand became a symbol of rebellion, particularly in the '50's and '60's, and various iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles were made famous after appearing on the big screen in movies like "The Wild One" and "Easy Rider." One of the hallmarks of Harley-Davidson culture is customization, with many owners seeking to make their bikes unique by modifying their stock design and performance with aftermarket parts.

Four-stroke engines require that the crankcase be ventilated in order to prevent problematic sludge from accumulating. In fact, if the crankcase didn't feature any venting, pressure would build until the internal seals failed, with air seeking any means of escape. Newer Harley-Davidson bikes use a closed-loop system, which moves positive air pressure, blowby, and atomized oil away from the crankcase and points it back toward the intake to be burned off.

In some scenarios, you can opt for a vent-to-atmosphere setup or an external breather system modification. This allows cooler, cleaner air to enter the intake, adding some power and potentially enhancing the bike's lifespan. One of the methods enthusiasts use to vent the crankcase is installing breather bolts. Breather bolts look similar to standard bolts, except that they're hollow inside or feature small holes, allowing air to flow out through a vent at the head. They include filters, which help to catch any significant oily expulsion, though they can clog if not cleaned periodically.