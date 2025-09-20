How Often Do Harley-Davidsons Need A 3-Hole Oil Change?

To some folks, performing an oil change may be therapeutic or even enjoyable, but most enthusiasts would rather be driving or riding instead. If there's a silver lining to completing an oil change on a motorcycle vs. on a car or truck, it's that everything is accessible. No more lying on your back to wrestle with a spin-on oil filter while 5W-30 runs down into your armpit. However, the bad news about changing the oil on most Harley-Davidson bikes is that there are actually three different components which require periodic oil changes.

Of course, the first order of business is the oil inside that iconic V-twin engine. Per Harley-Davidson owner's manuals, a Big Twin's engine oil and oil filter should be replaced every 5,000 miles or every 12 months, whichever comes first. The exception to that rule of thumb is when the bike is brand new. For brand-new bikes undergoing the break-in period and the associated tiny metal particles, Harley recommends fresh oil after the first 1,000 miles and 5,000-mile (or annual) intervals thereafter.

So, what are the other two "holes" that require periodic draining and refilling with fresh fluids? Those components are the transmission and the primary, the latter of which connects the engine and transmission via a sturdy chain. Although many Harley riders use the same type of lubricant to service all three components — engine, transmission, and primary — note that the service interval frequency does vary between them.