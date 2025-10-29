Four-Door Mazda Vision X-Coupe Concept Is A Rotary-Powered Hybrid Making 503 HP
We're still waiting for Mazda to actually build the gorgeous Iconic SP concept, but while we wait, Mazda has another concept for us to hope eventually goes into production. Called the Vision X-Coupe, it's a four-door with coupe-like styling that, at least from the angle shown here, feels very Mazda 3 Hatchback But Bigger. I'm not entirely sure how I feel about the headlights being as slim as they currently are, but after staring at these photos for a while as I wrote this, I'm also starting to come around. It's certainly far better looking than most sedans on the road today, and I love the profile.
The bigger story, however, is under the hood. The Vision X-Coupe concept is powered by a turbocharged two-rotor rotary engine, but it's also a plug-in hybrid that Mazda says makes an impressive 503 horsepower. That isn't enough power to melt your face off, but let's not pretend it isn't still a whole lot of power, even if it feels like everybody and their mother sells an EV with more than 1,000 hp these days. And since it's a plug-in hybrid, it can also be driven on electric power alone. Or, at least it can theoretically drive on electric power. It is a concept car, after all.
Enough range for most people, probably
That said, I'm a big fan of the simplicity of the interior, at least based on the images Mazda provided. It's simple but refined in a way that I personally find very pleasing. Especially those retro-style gauges, and the round shift knob.
According to Mazda, the Vision X-Coupe's battery range is good for about 99 miles, which would be more than enough to cover the vast majority of most people's daily driving (unless you live in one of those alternate realities where everyone commutes from Seattle to Miami and back multiple times a week). That said, if the Vision X-Coupe concept were to go into production in its current form, the use of PS in the press release instead of HP suggests that's 99 European miles. On the EPA's testing cycle here in the U.S., you may have to settle for a mere 80 to 85 miles of range.
Production when, Mazda?
Then again, since it's a cool Mazda concept that we would kill to see on the road, you can rest assured it will probably never be built, and you'll never have to worry about the range, weight, reliability, fuel economy or rear seat headroom. OK, there is still a chance Mazda could build the Vision X-Coupe or something inspired by it at some point, but with a line like, "Our vision is to give every driver the freedom to explore the world, and to enjoy life to the fullest with their vehicle. Mazda brings this idea into the future, to 2035 and beyond, with the Mazda Vision X-Coupe," I'm not exactly hopeful here.
Which really is a shame. Mazda could use a cool, aspirational car that gets people into the dealership so you can stick them in the CX-5s they really want. Still, it's nice to dream. It looks awesome, and I desperately want to drive this 503-hp, rotary-powered, plug-in hybrid, sport sedan coupe concept. Maybe one day.