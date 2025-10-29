Four-Door Mazda Vision X-Coupe Concept Is A Rotary-Powered Hybrid Making 503 HP

We're still waiting for Mazda to actually build the gorgeous Iconic SP concept, but while we wait, Mazda has another concept for us to hope eventually goes into production. Called the Vision X-Coupe, it's a four-door with coupe-like styling that, at least from the angle shown here, feels very Mazda 3 Hatchback But Bigger. I'm not entirely sure how I feel about the headlights being as slim as they currently are, but after staring at these photos for a while as I wrote this, I'm also starting to come around. It's certainly far better looking than most sedans on the road today, and I love the profile.

The bigger story, however, is under the hood. The Vision X-Coupe concept is powered by a turbocharged two-rotor rotary engine, but it's also a plug-in hybrid that Mazda says makes an impressive 503 horsepower. That isn't enough power to melt your face off, but let's not pretend it isn't still a whole lot of power, even if it feels like everybody and their mother sells an EV with more than 1,000 hp these days. And since it's a plug-in hybrid, it can also be driven on electric power alone. Or, at least it can theoretically drive on electric power. It is a concept car, after all.