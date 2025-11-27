Place Your Bets On How Much The First Ever BMW M Car Will Sell For

With most auctions, you may not be able to predict the exact price a car will sell for, but you can at least get a pretty good idea. Since we have the internet now, finding recent auction values is just a matter of looking them up, and you can do it in moments from anywhere you can find a data connection. At least if you're talking about something normal, like a BMW Z3 M Coupe or a first-generation Audi TT. This 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL Werks development car being sold by Dylan James, however, is no normal car, so good luck guessing how much it'll eventually go for.

That's because this car, chassis E9/R1, is a development car that BMW used to develop the 3.0 CSL race car that famously hit the track in 1973. And while BMW's racing program made use of 21 different Werks cars, this particular example was the first, arguably making it the first BMW M car ever built. Without it, we may not have ever gotten the E30 M3 or really any of your favorite M cars, whether we're talking about the E39 M5 or the G09 XM. Okay, so maybe most enthusiasts would prefer if the XM had never existed, but would it really be worth it if you had to also give up the F87 M2?

Before you even get to the road cars you wouldn't be able to buy, though, let's also not forget there's an entire racing program that didn't exist before this car was built. According to the listing, this car "was extensively tested over the winter of '72 by Hans Stuck and Harald Menzel at Paul Ricard and Hockenheim prior to the start of the new ETCC and DRM championships." It was also taken to the European Touring Car Championship race at Monza as a spare/test car and later driven in the DRM Championship by Stuck and Menzel.