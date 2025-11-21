Cracked In Left Engine Mount Blamed For UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Preliminary Report

Considering that investigators found cracks in the left engine mount, you might assume UPS got behind on maintenance, or the crew missed something it shouldn't have missed. But at least based on what the NTSB found in its initial report, it doesn't sound like that was the case:

At the time of the accident, N259UP had accumulated a total time of about 92,992 hours and 21,043 cycles. The accident airplane was maintained under a continuous airworthiness maintenance program (CAMP). A review of the inspection tasks for the left pylon aft mount found both a general visual inspection (GVI) and a detailed visual inspection of the left pylon aft mount, required by UPS's maintenance program at a 72-month interval, was last accomplished on October 28, 2021. A 24-month/4,800 hour lubrication task of the pylon thrust links and pylon spherical bearings was last accomplished on October 18, 2025. A special detailed inspection (SDI) of the left pylon aft mount lugs would have been due at 29,200 cycles and of the left wing clevis support would have been due at 28,000 cycles. The accident airplane records showed these two SDI tasks had not been accomplished (the airplane had 21,043 cycles).

With close to 7,000 more takeoffs left before another inspection was due, it sounds like UPS didn't do anything wrong based on the maintenance schedule it received from McDonnell Douglas. Which, of course, raises the question of whether or not McDonnell Douglas's maintenance schedule is too lax. After all, if UPS was performing all the necessary checks as directed by the manufacturer, and it still missed those cracks, shouldn't the MD-11 require more frequent inspections?

Unfortunately for all of us, that particular issue will probably take far too long to litigate, but at the very least, the Federal Aviation Administration banned all MD-11s from flying until they could be properly inspected. That order was then expanded to include all DC-10 series airplanes, since they're so similar to the MD-11.