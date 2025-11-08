These Are The Only Road Legal Headlight Colors In The US

For all the color choices available to car buyers, your headlights remain painfully simple. White and yellow. Yes, that's it. Can't use the colors on the rainbow except for yellow. Every glowing beam on an American road is beholden to the same two hues, and that's no accident. According to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, regulated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, headlights must emit white or "selective yellow" light for safety and standardization.

The idea is as old as the automobile: Consistency saves lives. Early 1880s motorists used the very first headlights, before the light bulb was invented. They were acetylene (carbide) lamps that glowed yellow and weren't safe — they could leak and explode. In 1898, the first electric headlamp was used in the Electric Vehicle Company's Columbia, a pioneering battery-powered vehicle.

Then came the evolution to halogen lamps, xenon or High-Intensity Discharge lights, and the modern Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights. Amber-colored lights were standardized for signals and hazard markers since their warm tone stands out from white, improving reaction time in poor conditions.

So while modern cars can practically drive themselves, the light ahead of you is still bound by the logic of clarity and tradition. Because when you're moving at speed, the last thing you need is a light show.