Why Chrysler's Secret Ball-Stud Hemi Never Stood A Chance

When it came to the Ball-Stud Hemi, the designers opted for a change from the shaft-mounted designs that had been a staple of Chrysler V8s. Instead, it was built on a B-series block with hemispherical chambers and rocker arms perched on those signature ball studs. It also took cues from Chevy's Mark IV "porcupine" big block, borrowing its canted valvetrain configuration, and used the same 2.25-inch intake and 1.94-inch exhaust valves as the 426 Hemi, while coming in 100 pounds lighter and a full 6.5 inches narrower. According to internal whispers, the 444 version outperformed Chrysler's 440 4-barrel, but fell just shy of the 426 with dual quads.

But engineering compromises had to be made early on. Retaining the B-block head bolt pattern forced awkward S-shaped exhaust ports and combustion chambers weren't true hemispheres. These issues were solvable; the bigger problem was money.

In 1969, Chrysler was staring down the barrel of rising tool-up costs and emissions rules that were about to neuter anything with a big cam and high compression. Why retool for a brand-new family of big-blocks when the muscle car era was dying in real time? Chrysler's habit of killing projects carries on to this day, with the company recently shelving its electric SUV project.