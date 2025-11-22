Buy This Custom Dodge Viper ACR Roadster, And I'll Meet You In Valhalla

For most car shoppers, comfort, reliability, fuel economy, practicality, and safety are usually about as important as it gets. Which does make sense when you remember that 99% of driving is just boring commuting or errand running. They just want a car that will work, keep them safe in a crash, and not cost them an arm and a leg to keep on the road. And if you look at cars the same way, then you probably don't get the appeal of the Dodge Viper.

However, a certain kind of person looks at the Viper and thinks, "Okay, that's great, but could you make it less comfortable?" That's where the Viper ACR comes in. It's still street legal, but it's also about as track-focused as Dodge could possibly make it, and in the right hands, it will lay down some ridiculously quick lap times. Odds are, your hands aren't the right hands, but neither are mine. It's fine. I'm sure it's fine. It's not like the Viper has a reputation for being hard to drive or anything.

The Viper you see here, though, is no ordinary Viper ACR. Those cars each came with a roof that offered some semblance of protection in the event of a rollover. The Viper ACR that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids, on the other hand, doesn't have that roof. Instead, it's one of 20 Viper ACRs that the folks at Woodhouse Dodge turned into Viper ACR Roadsters. Which is great, because if there's one complaint I know you have about the Viper ACR, it's that it's too safe. Buy this one, though, and you'll be able to listen to the wail of that naturally aspirated V10, completely uninterrupted by all that "roof" nonsense.