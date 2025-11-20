At $40,000, Is This 2003 Viper A Sleeper Or Just Sleepy In Sensible Silver?

Nobody calls the Dodge Viper's passenger compartment its "Asp Hole," but people should start doing so. Today's Nice Price or No Dice SRT-10 doesn't feature the model's most flattering color, but could its price make us stand up and take notice?

Older folks, as succinctly parodied by Grandpa on The Simpsons, often bemoan present-day situations, claiming things were better "back in their day." It would be far more unexpected for any oldster to proclaim that, in their youth, everything sucked great sweaty donkey balls and life is vastly better in the here and now. Eating dinner anytime after 7:00 p.m. would be even more fantastical.

Now that I've reinforced that questionable stereotype, I'd like to argue that the 1972 Mercedes-Benz 150 2.8 we considered yesterday was better built and will last longer than any of its modern counterparts. Oh sure, any of today's Mercedes models will run rings around that '70s beauty in terms of safety, comfort, and efficiency, but for how long? Our car has the potential to be the last car anyone would ever need, and at $8,000, it offered that eternity at a bargain basement price. That wasn't lost on the vast majority of you who gave the stately Benz an appreciative 76% 'Nice Price' win.