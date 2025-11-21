Happy Friday, Now Please Enjoy These Sweet Audi R8 V10 Spyder Auction Photos

I noticed the seller of a 1994 Autozam AZ-1 had sprung for an outstanding photo package to go along with their listing last month, so I wrote it up. I mean, who doesn't want to spend a few minutes looking at gorgeous Autozam photos? It didn't hurt that the photographer who took those photos then got to brag a little in the comments, either. Turns out, they were taken by Omaha-based photographer Isaac Farner, who you can find on Instagram here. Oh, and the Autozam in question ended up selling for $32,250. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Fast forward to today, and we've got another auction on Cars & Bids with some photos you're really going to want to look through. That's partly because the car in question is a 2014 Audi R8 V10 Spyder and partly because, while Cars & Bids apparently prefers static shots, this particular seller managed to sneak in something like 20 shots of the car in motion. Is it entirely possible to take great listing photos without the help of a photographer and two drivers? Of course. But if someone wants to splash out for the fancy, expensive photo package, I sure as heck won't complain.

We're also talking about a first-generation Audi R8, which I'm convinced is one of the best-looking cars of the 21st century. You don't have to agree, but I'm exactly the right age to still be obsessed with this car, and a few of these photos could easily have been turned into posters I would have happily put on my wall back in the day.