Happy Friday, Now Please Enjoy These Sweet Audi R8 V10 Spyder Auction Photos
I noticed the seller of a 1994 Autozam AZ-1 had sprung for an outstanding photo package to go along with their listing last month, so I wrote it up. I mean, who doesn't want to spend a few minutes looking at gorgeous Autozam photos? It didn't hurt that the photographer who took those photos then got to brag a little in the comments, either. Turns out, they were taken by Omaha-based photographer Isaac Farner, who you can find on Instagram here. Oh, and the Autozam in question ended up selling for $32,250. Not bad. Not bad at all.
Fast forward to today, and we've got another auction on Cars & Bids with some photos you're really going to want to look through. That's partly because the car in question is a 2014 Audi R8 V10 Spyder and partly because, while Cars & Bids apparently prefers static shots, this particular seller managed to sneak in something like 20 shots of the car in motion. Is it entirely possible to take great listing photos without the help of a photographer and two drivers? Of course. But if someone wants to splash out for the fancy, expensive photo package, I sure as heck won't complain.
We're also talking about a first-generation Audi R8, which I'm convinced is one of the best-looking cars of the 21st century. You don't have to agree, but I'm exactly the right age to still be obsessed with this car, and a few of these photos could easily have been turned into posters I would have happily put on my wall back in the day.
2014 Audi R8 V10 Spyder
As for the car being auctioned off, you're looking at Phantom Black Pearl paint over a black leather interior, which may not be the most exciting combination for a supercar, but more than a decade and 76,500 later, it still looks like it's in excellent condition for something that's been driven somewhat regularly. Not that it's been driven that often. You're looking at a little more than 6,000 miles a year, which in my mind is close to ideal. It's been driven enough that you can drive it without worrying about a few extra miles killing its value, but it also clearly hasn't been left sitting for extended periods of time.
The car isn't entirely stock, though, which may not be ideal if you're considering bidding. It's been given a rear-wheel-drive conversion and an aftermarket catback exhaust, as well as 19-inch BSPK forged wheels, an Inozetek Midnight Blue wrap, carbon fiber spoiler, aftermarket steering wheel, and honeycomb grille, among a few other, smaller changes. It also has a few flaws that you'd expect to see in a 12-year-old car that's been driven somewhat regularly.
The real problem, though, is probably the part that says, "there is an oil leak from the timing chain cover, and a noise from the power steering pump is present at cold start." I don't know a ton about R8 repairs, and maybe it's nothing serious, but when you're talking about a V10 that leaks oil, fixing that could get expensive fast. So maybe this isn't the R8 V10 Spyder for you, especially since it isn't a manual, but that doesn't mean you can't appreciate the pretty pictures.
As before, though, our new CMS isn't great for slideshows anymore, so you'll want to head over to the listing to really appreciate them. And if you're the photographer who took these photos, go ahead and promote yourself in the comments. You definitely earned it!