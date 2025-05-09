What Car Would You Buy If You Had The $160,000 Someone Just Spent On This LS3-Swapped C2 Corvette?

Cars & Bids recently announced it would leave its modern enthusiast roots behind and begin selling older classics, as well. It's the kind of move you'd expect from an auction site now owned by private equity, but it also felt like a pretty big risk since the kind of enthusiasts who love cars from the '80s, '90s and 2000s tend to be a lot less interested in the pre-Oil Embargo classics that other auction sites focus on. One of the first pre-1980s auctions just ended, though, and if this restomodded 1963 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is any indication, older classics are going to do just fine over there.

Not only did the Corvette meet its reserve, it went for real money. It sold for so much money. If you don't follow restomodded C2 auctions very closely, it might've even gone for more money than you would have imagined anyone would pay for any C2 convertible. This thing went for $160,000 U.S. American dollars.

Granted, the amount of work the builder did to this car means it's more modern performance car than classic Corvette. There's an LS3 with a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system under the hood, a Tremec TKX five-speed manual, and an upgraded suspension that uses Vansteel coilovers and QA1 shocks. It isn't as cool as it would have been if it were a split-window coupe, but it'll also probably be far more enjoyable to own than a stock C2 convertible. Plus, convertibles are more fun than coupes, anyway, and the Rapid Blue paint borrowed from the C8 looks rad as hell.

And yet, that still is just so much money. It's also close to $100,000 more than you'd expect to spend on a stock soft-top C2. It does raise the question, though — if you had the same $160,000 to spend, what would you actually buy?