Riding An E-Bike Could Require A License In These States
A common theme of the widely used three-class e-bike system in the U.S. is that it exempts low-speed electric bikes from the headaches of licensing and registration. That's because it typically categorizes Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes as traditional bicycles, separating them from motor vehicles. States only begin taking stricter measures when these bikes start becoming capable of achieving motorcycle levels of speed.
Alaska, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Hawaii stand out as the places where riders can't assume they're in the clear. These states regulate e-bikes the same way they regulate motorcycles. Top speed is one benchmark lawmakers use to discriminate between the two, with anything capable of 25 to 28 mph often falling in the same bracket as a motorcycle. In other cases, states merge different laws together while loosely following the industry's Class 1/2/3 framework. For more information on the classification system, here's what each e-bike class actually means.
The states where e-bike riders may need a license
Alaska takes the toughest stance on this matter. While there's no registration requirement or insurance mandate, e-bikes are barred from sidewalks and bike paths, riders need to be at least 14, and you must have a Class M license to even think about riding an e-bike.
In Massachusetts, riders must register any bike capable of 25 mph and need a license to use them, as the state considers these bikes to be motorized bicycles. Only Class 1 and Class 2 bikes are recognized as true electric bicycles.
Another state where Class 3 bikes flip into motorized bicycle status is New Jersey, where riders need to be at least 15, carry an operator's license, and register the bike. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, however, are treated like regular bicycles, with no license and registration mandates. On the other end of the spectrum is New Mexico, which places all e-bike riders under a broad license requirement, with a minimum age of 16.
What riders should expect next and how to stay legal
As they attempt to catch up with the advent higher-speed Class 3 models that blur the line between bicycles and motorcycles, states and cities update their regulations on a frequent basis. Even though many states, such as California, do not currently have any specific rules regarding licensing and registration for e-bikes, it doesn't mean that it will always stay that way.
For all of the states that require riders to have a license, the process of getting a license is as tedious as it is for motor-driven vehicles. From waiting in lines at the DMV and providing necessary ID and documentation, to taking a test and paying a fee, no one is spared from this process. For everyone else, it is best to stay prepared at all times. If local ordinances prohibit riding an e-bike on closed walkways and trails, breaking these rules can result in fines, and the authorities can even confiscate your bike. There aren't many cheap e-bikes, so you don't need fines to lighten your wallet even more.