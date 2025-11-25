Riding An E-Bike Could Require A License In These States

A common theme of the widely used three-class e-bike system in the U.S. is that it exempts low-speed electric bikes from the headaches of licensing and registration. That's because it typically categorizes Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes as traditional bicycles, separating them from motor vehicles. States only begin taking stricter measures when these bikes start becoming capable of achieving motorcycle levels of speed.

Alaska, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Hawaii stand out as the places where riders can't assume they're in the clear. These states regulate e-bikes the same way they regulate motorcycles. Top speed is one benchmark lawmakers use to discriminate between the two, with anything capable of 25 to 28 mph often falling in the same bracket as a motorcycle. In other cases, states merge different laws together while loosely following the industry's Class 1/2/3 framework. For more information on the classification system, here's what each e-bike class actually means.