What's The Difference Between The Chevy LT4 And LT5 Engines?

Many people instantly think of the supercharged fifth-generation small-blocks when they hear someone mention General Motors' LT4 and LT5 engines. However, we shouldn't forget about the original LT4 and LT5 from the 1990s. The original LT4, a second-generation small-block GM engine, debuted (and ended) with the manual-transmission-equipped 1996 Chevrolet Grand Sport — though it also made appearances in the Camaro and Firehawk in 1997. The naturally-aspirated LT4 5.7-liter, with its iron engine block and aluminum cylinder heads, was good for 330 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque, placing it among the most powerful Chevy small-block engines ever made.

Meanwhile, the first LT5 — an all-aluminum, 5.7-liter, Gen-II small-block — came out in the 1990 C4 Corvette ZR1 and continued through 1995. Its oldest incarnation was a naturally aspirated, dual-overhead-cam, 32-valve engine developed in conjunction with GM-owned (at the time) Lotus and built by MerCruiser in Stillwater, Oklahoma. That construction allowed it to produce a respectable 375 horsepower with 370 lb-ft of torque. In 1993, improvements to the LT5 increased its power ratings to 405 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque.

The are a few main differences between the original LT4 and LT5 engines. This includes the LT4's one-and-done production model usage and engine block material, and the LT5's valve-train featuring overhead cams and four-valves-per-cylinder. There's no doubt that they were advanced powerhouses in the 1990s. However, the power they generate pales in comparison to the fifth-generation small-block LT variants.