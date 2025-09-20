These U.S. States Still Don't Have Motorcycle Helmet Laws

Riding a motorcycle is a lovely thing. Cars are great, don't get me wrong, but there's something that is just fantastic about being so deeply connected with the world you're passing through. Let me say this right off the bat, though: if you ride your motorcycle without a helmet, you are an irredeemable dummy. No, I don't care if it's legal or you're worried about messing up your hair. If you ride on a motorcycle and don't protect your brain, you're making a pact with your creator when things go sideways. With that being said, some states like to play it fast and loose with the safety of their motorcycle-riding public.

Because of that, it can be confusing to know when it's OK to put your brain at risk on a hog and when it's not. Don't worry, Jalopnik has you covered. We're breaking down which states make you wear a helmet on a motorcycle, which states don't, and everything in between.