Ram Looking For Drivers To Race In New 'Free Agent' Program In The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Very few things stoke a racing fan's imagination like a one-off appearance. While it's one part fantasy scenario and one part promotional stunt, the cameo drive has been wildly popular in NASCAR over recent seasons. Trackhouse Racing popularized the modern format with its Project91 entry in 2022. The fledgling outfit operated the No. 91 car in the Cup Series on a part-time basis for international stars. The program launched with 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Räikkönen racing at Watkins Glen. He would return the following year to run the No. 91 again at the Circuit of the Americas.

Project91 would hit its zenith later during the 2023 season. Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen won the Chicago street race in the No. 91. The New Zealander's victory was the first time in 60 years that any driver won in their Cup Series debut. SVG would make another Project91 appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before transitioning to NASCAR full-time.

Trackhouse kept the No. 91 back at the shop for the 2024 season before entering four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves in the 2025 Daytona 500. According to Sport Business Journal, the team will likely have at least one Project91 outing next season. Team owner Justin Mark said, "I would bet on it coming back in '26, and we're pretty close to getting that deal done." Variety is the spice of life, and fans love it when racing gets spicy.